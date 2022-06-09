Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 22.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GameStop by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 109.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.89. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $328.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

