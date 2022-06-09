Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.94.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

