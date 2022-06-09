Eaton Vance Management Sells 124 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

