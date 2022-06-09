LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 663,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LHC Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LHC Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in LHC Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,653,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.81. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

