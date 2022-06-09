Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 241.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,378 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of Independent Bank worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 851.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 3,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $82.45 on Thursday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

