Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nielsen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 605,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,278,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,827,000 after buying an additional 155,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,721,000 after buying an additional 65,085 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

