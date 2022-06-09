Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,849 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Paylocity worth $14,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $184.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.97 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

