Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288,313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.87 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.10%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

