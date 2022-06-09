Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,773 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

