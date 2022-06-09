Credit Suisse AG Acquires 272,818 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 179.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Matterport worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

MTTR stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $1,669,077.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

MTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

