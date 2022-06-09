The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

SMG opened at $93.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $204.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

