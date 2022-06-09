Credit Suisse AG Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 892,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $734,585 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.86. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

