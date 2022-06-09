LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $65.66.

