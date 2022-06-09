Tremor International (TRMR) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tremor International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tremor International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tremor International Competitors 1127 4530 9349 297 2.58

Tremor International currently has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 98.61%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 20.24% 14.33% 10.34% Tremor International Competitors -378.37% -15.07% -5.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tremor International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million $73.22 million 24.96 Tremor International Competitors $7.85 billion $2.07 billion 15.01

Tremor International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International. Tremor International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tremor International beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

