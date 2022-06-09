Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 51,691 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,691 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.10% of Simply Good Foods worth $43,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

