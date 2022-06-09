Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 248.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,647 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.42% of Affirm worth $117,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Affirm by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,050,000. Qalhat Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.11.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

