Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.25 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of MMSI opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

