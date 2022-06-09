Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $44.17 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,880 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $44,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 157,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

