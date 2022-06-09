Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Avista worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,376 shares of company stock valued at $414,088. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVA opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.