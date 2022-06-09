Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 96,980 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $22,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

