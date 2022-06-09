Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 201,689 shares.The stock last traded at $11.77 and had previously closed at $12.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tremor International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Tremor International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $877.94 million and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tremor International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in Tremor International by 215.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tremor International in the first quarter worth about $4,409,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.