Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,438,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,363,000 after buying an additional 715,168 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in KBR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 441,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 604.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 379,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,734 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR opened at $50.57 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -64.00%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

