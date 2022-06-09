DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Buys New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:HSII opened at $35.17 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $693.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
