Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 26,375 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,018,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $139.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $131.91 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.71.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

