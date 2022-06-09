Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,616 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,541 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tripadvisor worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,692 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

