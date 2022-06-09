TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

