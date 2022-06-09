KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,056 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after buying an additional 1,671,700 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 741.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after buying an additional 1,444,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

