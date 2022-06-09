Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 60 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Gartner were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Stone Run Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,362 shares of company stock worth $1,696,678 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Gartner stock opened at $261.30 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

