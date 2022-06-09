HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,390,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 467.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,183,000 after acquiring an additional 215,831 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after acquiring an additional 321,524 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $205.73 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $198.69 and a one year high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.96 and a 200-day moving average of $241.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.