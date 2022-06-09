DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases Shares of 30,000 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.09% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

ASC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.