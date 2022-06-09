iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stake Reduced by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in iRobot were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in iRobot by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $45.04 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRBT. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

