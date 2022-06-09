Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.11 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,649 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after buying an additional 52,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,450,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,859,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

NYSE:RGA opened at $125.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.08. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $127.22.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

About Reinsurance Group of America (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.