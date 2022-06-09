Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.07.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.