DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 14,500 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Suzano were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Suzano by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 404,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 244,674 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Suzano by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Suzano by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 89,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 59,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 271,012 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of SUZ opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

