DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 2,688 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.