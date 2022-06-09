DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 738.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSAC stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.29%.

BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

