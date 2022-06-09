Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 101,200 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,710,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

