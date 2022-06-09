DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 787 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,579 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after acquiring an additional 409,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,540,000 after acquiring an additional 143,085 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,974,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $97.52 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $88.05 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.03.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

