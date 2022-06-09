Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $10.07 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

BC opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.76.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

