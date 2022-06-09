Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $14,633,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 155,127 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

