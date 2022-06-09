DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $219,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of U stock opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $99.78.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,214 shares of company stock worth $2,507,966. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.