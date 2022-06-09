Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of International Paper worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 141,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 102.0% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 468.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.