DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 23,500 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Frontline were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 11,499,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,626,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 289,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

FRO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.57.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

