Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,215,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 863,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,836 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 561,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 244,721 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

