DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $441,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 787,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 927,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 302,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Euronav by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

