DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 3,000 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $3,853,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

