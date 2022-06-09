Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.05% of Karat Packaging worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRT. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In other Karat Packaging news, Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of KRT stock opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $371.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Profile (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.