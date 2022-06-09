Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,050,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.