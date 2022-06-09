Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170,586 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 62,432 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 340,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 161,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 577,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

NYSE:VET opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

