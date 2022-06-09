DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.05 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

